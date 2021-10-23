Everyday People: Lucas Goredari

I started training from the garden starting out with phase one, then moved to phase two, phases three and four were successfully completed and I graduated with a certificate.

I was supposed to go back to Oro but some opportunities came up within City Mission, so I decided to remain and now I am working there.

Those of us who come to City Mission are youths from the settlements and communities, we are lost and don’t know where to go. Therefore, the purpose of City Mission is to help the young people who do not have hope in themselves especially those who don’t make it during their formal education.

Because they believe less in themselves and have little hope, they get involved in illegal activities… and many of us have come out of this.

Through the City Mission, we are recognized and it gives us an opportunity to find a better life and it’s a good place for us to change.

He recounted on his life before joining City Mission. After leaving lower secondary halfway in grade 10 at Ambogo, Popondetta, I went back home and wasn’t doing anything, while at home I heard about the City Mission.

They told me stories about how City Mission trained young men from all backgrounds to groom them to become better people and contribute to their community. What I was hearing made me curious and I wanted to find them and progress my life, I finally ended up at City Mission. The pursued my second chance in life without doubt.

I thank City Mission for training and helping me in changing my life. It is a good place, where there are people willing to help.

It is a place where you seek God first and learn how to listen and obey authorities, above all you learn about the good things God plans for your life… knowing that he can change your life forever.