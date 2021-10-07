Everyday People: Lance Corporal Langan Pakau

On the far right against the backdrop of the Recruit Company Lines, recruits ran out in numbers to form up outside.

"Stand at ease. Attention! “It was the duty Non Commissioned Officer, Lance Corporal Langan Pakau barking the words of command at the recruits.

Lance Corporal Pakau is an instructor at the home of PNGDF recruitment training at Goldie River Training Depot in the Central Province of Papua New Guinea. He is among the many soldiers and officers currently posted to the Training Cell or on detachment at Goldie for the recruit training.

LCpl Pakau was enlisted in the PNGDF in 2019 as one of the new recruits for recruitment exercise in West Sepik and Western provinces.

He is of a mix parentage of Enga and Telefomin. In 2015,he completed his Grade 12 at Hagen Secondary school and received an offer to study Surveying at the University of Technology in Lae, Morobe Province the following year.

Due to personal issues in the village, Pakau did not register and left Unitech for home in Telefomin.

He never saw myself enlisting in the military. "Growing up, I always wanted to follow in my father's footsteps to become a Civil Engineer with the Division of Works in Western Highlands," LCpl Pakau said.

In 2017, the PNGDF Recruitment Team travelled to Telefomin.

"I was sleeping at home at Telefomin station when the team came. It was there that I made up my mind to join the military."

In September of 2018, they were flown in to Port Moresby and brought up to Goldie to commence Basic Recruitment Training.

In 2019, he completed his training and got his posting to the Engineers Battalion in Lae, Morobe Province. Prior to taking the posting, this young private underwent Initial employment training for the Engineers at the Field Engineers Wing at Goldie.

After completing the IET, he went to Igam in Lae, Morobe Province. After serving for a year he requested to be posted to the training wing at Goldie.

Upon assuming his posting this year, he underwent Instructor Development Course and before the commencement of recruit training this year. He is determined to be the best version of himself five years from now.

Despite the change in his career pathway, LCpl Pakau is keen to complete his degree in Surveying.

"After I complete the required number of years I need to serve before I can get married or go back to school. I will go back to school and upon completion of my studies and return of service, I will leave military and go out to contribute positively to the development of this nation."