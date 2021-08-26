Everyday People: Kulinas Clement

The course was very good as it put to use when dealing with everyday people. When relating to my work, we are dealing with adults so what I learnt I put it to good use at my place of work, especially to teach at rehabilitation workshops about gender so there is no discrimination at the work place.

Gender inequality at the workplace is vital in the government circle. Men need to respect women and vice-versa, so you work together. I hope that when I return to my work place my superiors will give me the opportunity to do some changes in the department.

If I can provide some training to my colleagues and even teach them about the male and female inmates. I need to make awareness about discrimination in prisons, because even though they are in prison they still have rights.

At the prison, I see that at the prison there is no respect for women. When women are talking, men do not submit and they do not give chance to women to be heard, as most because most times men are in authority.