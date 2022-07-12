Everyday People: Killian Rai Kau

For over four years, I worked at the Badili Urban Clinic before moving to NCD Provincial Health Authority, where I recently achieved one of many goals in my health career.

I was promoted to a managerial position, where I look after the immunization program for the National Capital District.

In a nutshell, my job entails that I look after all the vaccines that I order and have them distributed all throughout the clinics in the National Capital District.

In my new role and the responsibilities it entails, it has been quite challenging with the transition from being a junior nursing officer with four years of experience to my recent appointment. The role is demanding and I am determined to do well in my job. I aim to continue on this path into achieving more goals in my professional career.

I was inspired to become a nurse, since as a child growing up. I experienced how my mother would get sick and that time on, I chose to become a health care professional.

We, as individuals and professionals in our jobs, have in one way or another experienced hardship that encouraged us to take on the careers that we now hold.

My mother’s health showed me my path that I now hold onto today, to help those that need it. I hope this can help inspire others to grab hold of their experiences and churn them into something that benefits them and others.