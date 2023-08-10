Everyday People - Kennedy Karlo

From Karau Village in East Sepik, Kennedy followed his family’s footsteps into mechanics and joined St John last year after gaining experience at other companies.

As the senior mechanic, Kennedy leads a skilled team responsible for diagnosing issues, performing repairs and conducting maintenance on the fleet of ambulances and administrative vehicles. Their dedication ensures optimal fleet conditions for swift responses to medical emergencies in the National Capital District and Central Province.

Kennedy’s day begins with team meetings to plan tasks and address vehicle issues as they arise. The team works in shifts – even during nights and weekends – guaranteeing the ambulances are always ready for duty.

Kennedy takes pride in their ability to deal with any technical challenges, understanding the critical role ambulances play in providing urgent medical care.

Joining St John was an opportunity for Kennedy to make a meaningful impact. He is grateful for his supportive family, accepting the demands of his role, and acknowledges their constant support.

Kennedy and his team are grounded in the knowledge that their tireless efforts contribute to saving lives and making a positive difference in the community.