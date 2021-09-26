Everyday People: Kayleen Guaf (Part II)

Today, I am pursuing a career in Human Resource Management with the CPL GROUP OF COMPANIES, under the company’s Graduate Development Program. I came across the program’s advertisement on Facebook and decided to give it a try. That was towards the end of 2020.

Since it is a GDP, I am currently on rotation within various departments in the company, but I am planning to focus on HR once I am done with this training program.

My basic four months experience with the company’s People & Culture department earlier this year, I’ve learnt a lot and for a retail business like CPL it is never easy but as an aspiring HR Officer day to day you make improvement, you overcome challenges, you find easy and convenient ways to tackle problems and then you go on to do your work. That’s what I’ve learnt so far.

The most challenging aspect of the experience I’ve faced so far is that, not everyone will be willing and able to teach you, or guide you or help you through. Do not ever let this put you down.

I am currently in my third rotation under the GDP and I am with the Operations of the Business. Basically, I am in the shop, assisting with the managerial aspect of the store.

My normal day at work would be to check and make sure items put on displays are reasonable for the customers to buy, monitor stocks as well as staff on the floor, to do what needs to be done.

Every day I work with people who don’t have the educational qualification like me, but their commitment to their job, and the way they work, inspires me every day.

I graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea. I majored in Human Resource Management. My journey to uni wasn’t smooth. I finished my grade 12 in 2014, but I was not successful with any of my choices on my SLF.

To say it was really challenging would be an understatement. It took the life out of me to know I didn’t make it, but I will forever be grateful to my parents, especially my mum for reminding me that all will be fine and that it was not the end.

I am 25 years of age, and the eldest of five siblings. My advice to my younger self would be, ‘Don’t stress, all will eventuate eventually.’