Everyday People: Katenalaki Singi

At 18, I am a product of the BSP School Kriket Program where I began my cricket journey which has seen me make the PIH Under 19 Cricket PNG team for the 2022 World Cup.

Playing since I was 11, I joined my local cricket club back in Alotau.

I enjoyed it so much I was willing to leave my home province to represent Papua New Guinea.

Hailing from Milne Bay, this will be my first time leaving the country. It’s a good feeling but I’m also a little nervous, understandably.

Now joining the under-19 boys for our World Cup tour, I can confidently say the team has prepared well for the West Indies.

My teammates and I are getting the much-needed support and encouragement from our big brothers from the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis, who have returned from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

I’m getting great constructive batting tips from them.

I’m looking forward to playing with the boys, giving our best, and making our country proud.

Thank you to the boys (U19 teammates), my family and the country for your support going into the World Cup.