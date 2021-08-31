Everyday People: Kalina Tingut

That was the biggest achievement of my life.

On a daily basis, I greet/meet customers and attend to customer queries to ensure my supervisor addresses their complaints.

I also do daily reconciliations at the end of the day.

Life is filled with challenges, that we know and hear time and time again. For me, I did not know how to speak English well nor did I have the qualification to be a front office administrator, so I taught myself English, especially how to respond to foreigners when they come to our office.

My long-term goal is to upgrade my qualification through Flexible Open and Distance Education.

Through my experience, I wish to advice young Papua New Guineans to complete their education because it is the key to success.

Only through education, can you achieve your dreams and live the life that you wish for.