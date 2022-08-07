Everyday People: Joel Matthew Vene – Prove yourself

Being the youngest in the crew, I feel blessed to be a part of a family that looks out for me from day one when I first joined them, I more or less grew up around these awesome fellas.

My odyssey with WANSQUAD means so much to me, as I have learnt many great things starting with being inspired to do what I love by turning it into a career and making my family proud.

Aside from the dance factor, the crew have mentored and helped me grow in life. I am always grateful for them and our manager for teaching me to be humble and respectful.

Starting out in dance posed a few challenges for me as it took a lot of convincing on my part to prove to my family that there was opportunity in it that would be help provide for me and my family.

To this day, my family and the crew have been my backbone and I could not ask for a supportive team.

I have journeyed around the country and I have met people of great potential, when it comes to dance and I am proud to know my country has talent.

When we set up the local dance battle in POM at Vision City, the crews and solo dancers that flooded the stage with amazing raw talent was a moment to savor as it was the first time we held such an event in giving back to the community.

As we prepare for the Hip Hop Worlds Competition in the U.S, the bar has been raised from our last competition in 2019, and I look forward to it.

It took me a while to get to where I am today. I encourage the youths out there to follow your heart’s desire and God will help you do the rest.