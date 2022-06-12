Everyday People: Jimmy Jack

Jimmy is an Information Technology Support Officer with Digicel PNG at the headquarters in Gordon.

This would be his first job straight out of Datec Learning Centre where he studied for two years.

Jimmy finished his secondary level of schooling at the Port Moresby International School, where the courses he took boosted his interest in IT.

After POMIS he registered at Datec Learning Centre to pursue his studies in IT.

About Jimmy

Apart from my interest in playing rugby, video games and baking, I find satisfaction in fixing computers, radios, phones at home and the more complex something gets the more intrigued I am.

As an IT support officer, you will assist different people with different origins and positions and seeing satisfied after you help them gives you that satisfactory feeling, it really does keep you going.

Some of the challenges I have faced is to deal with different types of people in different positions, some users understand and some don’t, it really tests my patients at times. This is something I have grown to overcome.

While working, Jimmy has learnt more than his expertise and has learnt the basics of switch configuration and cabling and etc.

I make sure every day I learn something new. As time goes, Technology develops more and more. For this comes the demand for Support services, one of my dreams is to set up my own business to suit this demand. My encouragement to students out there is to see IT as an important choice of course as PNG needs more IT support in all organizations.

He shared that the penetration of mobile phone usage is increasing with coverage growing from about 4.7 percent in 2007 to 47 percent in 2015 in PNG, thus students should think of taking ICT courses to help with the growing digital shift in PNG.