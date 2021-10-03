Everyday People: Jason Kila

It’s been helping me to stay disciplined. And I’ve grown.

Cricket has taught me how to be professional off the field as well.

Like my other teammates, family played a big part in the sport.

As a little boy growing up in Hula, Central Province, I always watched my uncle, Vavine Pala’s cricket games.

Pala, one of PNG’s pioneer cricketers, featured in the first ICC Trophy tournament in 1979.

He is the inspiration behind my love of the sport, which eventually saw me joining my local club and fast forward to 2021, I am representing my country in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

We’ve trained for two years and I’m just looking forward to playing the game. It’s going to be tough but we will play our best cricket.

This is a great opportunity as well to learn from other countries, especially from cricket’s big names.

Sticking to my pre-game routine, I always make sure my body gets the rest it needs.

I sleep early and rest my body; I must have enough rest before I play.

I cannot remember all the places cricket has taken me, but I warmly recall our tour to Dubai.

It brings back good memories. It was there that we qualified for the World Cup so I want to visit Dubai again. Such a good feeling!

Although this isn’t my first away game, I’ve missed the PNG Independence celebrations, my family and most of all, my two-year-old son.

As the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis are away, I encourage fellow Papua New Guineans to show their support by keeping the team in their prayers.

The boys [Barras] will surely give their best.