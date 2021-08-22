Everyday People: Janet Yagur

She has been in the evaluations sector for the last 20 plus years and during this time she faced difficulties to get to where she is today.

There was a time in her life that her career derailed causing herself and her son to seek lodging from her brother whilst sleeping on the lounge room floor.

Through her contacts in the banking sector, Janet was able to rise from the fall that cost her and her son the comforts and necessities to sustain them. After a year and with the little she had left, she resorted to freelancing and began to build back her reputable skillset.

Janet has a good flow of job engagements and has managed to employ people so she has her family time. She also has a passion doing community work and supporting women and girls.

Recently Janet has been working with Anna Amos who is the director, principal and owner of AA Tribal. Anna is known for her collection of Papua New Guinea's tribal designs brought to life on women's modern day wardrobe in the fashion industry.

Anna has done runways in PNG and overseas representing the country. She has been doing things at a lower level, but being a woman Janet thought that helping another friend is important as well, so she decided to help her step out of where she is and just put her out there.

Janet and her church, St Martins Anglican Church, engaged Anna to run a 10-day skills training transformation for youths, mothers and young girls on basic life skills that will benefit them in the long run. NiuPower supports this program.

Working with like-minded people in serving people for the greater good and getting one self out of a situation from strength to strength is a testimony people should aspire to and never look back.