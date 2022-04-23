Everyday People: Jacob Aindri Wulwaru

I was born on 15th March, 1970 to late Joseph Wulwarau and Rosa Nyapuak Teiwieu in a small hamlet called Analuei situated on the East Coast of Lemieng Catholic Mission in Aitape.

The hamlet is amongst other small hamlets that formed the Wal Tribe. It is located in between the Bismarck Sea front and the mouth of a small spinning river called ‘Wul-le’. That was where I lived and grew up during my childhood days.

I want to share with you my journey in education and my achievements in my education which can inspire some of you to believe in yourself and work hard to achieve what you want to achieve.

In my early childhood days, I used to accompany my parents doing subsistence activities particularly gardening, hunting, fishing; and making copra for food and money.

I did my grade one when I was seven at Lemieng Community School in 1977. I sat for the National Grade Six Examinations in 1982 and passed it. I did my grade seven to ten at Aitape Provincial High School from 1983 to 1986.

During my school days I had only few clothes that I took good care of because I cannot afford to buy new ones. I have to make my own school fees during holiday`s by cutting and selling copra. Though Life was very tough and challenging for me I was able to overcome it because of a simple slogan that I have which is: ‘God First Principle’.

In 1987 I attended St Benedict’s Teachers’ College in Wewak where I did my Primary School Teacher Training and graduated with a Teaching Certificate in 1988. The following year I started teaching at Fas Primary school which was a remote community school in Vanimo-Green District of West Sepik Province.

While teaching I thought to myself that my education is not yet over. I wanted to go to a university and graduate as a university graduate like the students I watched graduating every year. I thought to myself that I am not eligible and I cannot make it and will not get there either. I had confused thoughts but I still wanted to go to a university and graduate.

In 1991 I got married while teaching at Divanapmin Community School in West Sepik`s Telefomin District. While I was teaching there, a well-educated man visited my wife and I on Christmas Eve in 1994. We had a conversation and one of the things he shared was ‘the pre-requisite for Community School Teaching will be elevated in the near future so you need to go back to school. Education does not cease until a person kicks the bucket’. With that he left. That was the beginning where I wanted to go back to school to get to where I am now.

Read more of Jacob’s pursuit for further education soon. Stay tuned.