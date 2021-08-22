Everyday People: Henry Tikai

I was a grade 6 drop out. I didn’t have a very good education. With this grade six certificate, I went to vocational school and did some skills training. After vocational I came out and tried to use the skills I learnt but sometimes I find it hard, but I thank the Lord that he made all things possible for me.

You know when we come closer to the Cross of Jesus as you know the bible says in 1 Samuel 16:7 God said, “I don’t look at the outward appearance but I look on the inward.”

When I look at this scripture, 1 Samuel 16:7 God said, “I don’t look at the outward appearance but I look on the inward, it encourages me and when I am there doing my work, I know that the Lord is looking at my work and I see a lot of changes in my life. I want to encourage you my friends and young people if you are struggling now in life. If you see things are not going easy for you, I want to tell you that through Jesus, nothing is difficult.

In 1 John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life no one goes to the father except through me.”

When we come to Jesus we know that the door is open for us. When we follow in his footsteps we will find that everything that we thought was hard will become easy.