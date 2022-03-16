 

Everyday People: Eddie Allan

15:33, March 16, 2022
Being a community conservation ranger is the best job in the world.

I’m a trainee ranger at the Conflict Islands Conservation Initiative (CICI) in Milne Bay Province.

I help marine turtles to nest here on the Conflict Islands.

The whole experience – from start to finish – is incredible. I have learnt how to handle turtles, how to tell different species apart and a turtle’s lifecycle.

I enjoy taking guests on the journey, answering all their questions and educating them on the importance of looking after turtles.

I am from Isuwaliwaliesa, Tube Tube Island, where I spend my time fishing, preparing copra and gardening when I’m not working at CICI.

We also have a local dugong that spends a lot of time around my island. I enjoy swimming and watching this fascinating animal in its natural habitat.

I believe looking after the ocean environment is very important because it’s where we get our food. For islanders, a healthy environment means healthy happy fish and wildlife.

When the season ends I will be busy at school until the season starts again next year, when I hope to return to the conservation.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

