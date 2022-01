I was doing Grade 8 at Wardstrip Demonstration School, but I withdrew in the middle of the year because of school fee problems.

I left school and followed my friends. We would steal from other people and cause problems in the community. But I hope to change and humble myself in the New Year.

With the New Year approaching, I hope go back to school and take advantage of the free-education policy to complete my Grade 8.

I hope to live up to what I have set out to do in 2022.