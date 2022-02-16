Everyday People - Denise Nukuito

Starting with three rooms we gradually expanded when the demand was high having us increase rooms opposite the initial set up. We came up with the new wing of rooms in 2017 almost 10 years after our start.

The business has accumulated quite the customer base leading us to expand with building an additional 20 more rooms in the new wing.

The guests that have come through the Buin Inn for accommodation have left with a lasting impression defining the Inn as beautiful, good food and wonderful service.

Our family solely runs the Inn and as a unit, I have tried to teach my staff what I have experienced with hotel service in my travels overseas or out in other centres.

My son who once told me that the Inn must represent the area or location it is situated and the people. This inspired the Buin Inn name making it easier for travelers to identify the Inn when on foot, transportation or the internet.

I would like to think that the Buin Inn exerts an experience of great hospitality, friendly and homely environment giving off a home away from home vibe and with it, a hearty meal made from traditional recipes that will leave one craving to have a bite of Bougainville’s finest organic produce and catch.

Many people have suffered lifestyle diseases influenced by processed and factory made foods, so we try to encourage a traditional and healthy based meal that will not only appease your appetite but also leave you feeling nourished.

This year will be one of sacrifice, change and growth and like the saying goes, you need to spend money to make money and we have come up with ideas that will bring a new feeling to the place.

For the longest time since 2009 or so, I have had to run this place on my own while my husband was in Buka back then working for the university. He might not have been around as much but he continued to support me.

We made it through with understanding each other and being a unit has helped us build this place to what is today, and helping family members out by employing them compliments the strength that keeps the business afloat granted that ground rules are set and respect is paramount.