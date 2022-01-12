Everyday People: Daniel Jack

Twelve-year-old Daniel attends Taurama Primary School and will be in Grade 5, this year. His hobby is playing phone games.

Daniel loves going to school, most especially, learning more about Mathematics. He loves the subject sbecause he wants to be an accountant one day so when he has his own business in future, he will know how to look after his money.

Daniel’s dad is a taxi and PMV driver, who drives for his relatives. Daniel wants to run a car repair workshop in future, because his dad often faces issues with vehicle maintenance.

Aside from getting ready to go to school, Daniel is an obedient child who helps his mother to carry her market items to and from the market table in front of a nearby shop.

During school days, in the morning he carries his mother’s market supplies to the market place before going to school.

“When I get tired of carrying stuff for my mom I sit down and look after the market, that’s on a weekend or on school holidays,” says Daniel.

What is the motivating factor for these faithful acts? Daniel says; “Because she gives me allowance for lunch.”