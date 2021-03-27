Everyday People: Daddy Lerol

After completing Grade 10 in 1994, I moved to Port Moresby to attend the Public Admin College.

I did not complete my studies because of school fee issues, so I started doing odd jobs like working in the hotels.

In 2002, I went back home and then returned to Port Moresby. For 25 years now, I have been selling street items and that is how I support my family.

My wife and I separated when my son was only two years old. He is now doing Grade Five at St. Philips Aravure Primary School.

I buy items from the Asian block shops and resell on the street.

During this rainy season, I know that people will need umbrellas so I sell to make quick money to buy rice and tinned fish for my family.

I was able to build my three bedroom house at Tete settlement, at Gerehu, because of my sales.