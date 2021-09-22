Everyday People: Charles Jordan "CJ" Amini

It’s been a long journey.

I’m 29 now and I’m confident that my team, the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis, are ready for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a solid preparation at home.

We’ll be going in as underdogs in the October tournament because Oman have home advantage and Scotland have been there before. This will be our first time.

But it would be an opportune time to learn from the whole experience.

Just knowing that if we’re ever faced with another experience of going to the World Cup, I can use this time as something that I’ve done before and have an idea of what to expect.

We’re now away from home, gearing up for our big matches. I always miss family and friends, and local food, especially my favourite – rice and bully beef.

I’m proud to be representing my country. Cricket has brought me far in life.

Cricket instills values in a player, such as discipline and being responsible. I think all those values come into play, it teaches you about life. Those values are a big part of who I am now.

My advice to the younger generation is, sport at some level is for everyone, it can make a positive impact.

Not everyone is meant to be a doctor or an engineer. Everyone has something that they’re good at. If you feel that you’re very talented in sports, sports can take you places.

Like I said, just playing and having fun, sport will instill good values in your life.

CJ Amini Player Profile. Photo Credit: PNG Barramundis/Cricket PNG