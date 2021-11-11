Everyday People: Bryan Earles

I finished my Advanced Diploma in Accounting from IBS University but never really utilized my certificate in accounting as I went straight into the workforce starting at the Sanctuary Hotel, now clocking in almost three years.

I worked at the hotel starting out as a Storeman and then worked my up through different levels and these job opportunities helped me hone my leadership qualities at a very young age, I am 26 years-old at present.

I started work with Emstret Space this year and Vani Nades who is the CEO of the E-Space is family to me on my mother’s side, and though I knew about E-Space it was not as well-known enough to gain much notice at the beginning.

When I met up with Vani and being unemployed looking to get back on my feet, I wanted to know what E-Space was all about.

E-Space resonated with me, as it is a place where many entrepreneurs and people of various backgrounds have the opportunity to rub shoulders and share their experiences.

Having learnt about E-Space it was inspiring to know that this place existed but why it wasn’t out there, intrigued me. After much thought, I told myself that if I joined perhaps, I could contribute somehow towards this company to get it noticed more than it was already.

What pulled me in eventually was the sense of working together with different entrepreneurs and I found out that from my line of industry and experience, people do not want to work together they want to compete with each other.

Having an area that actually gets people to work together, collaborate and co-work is different and it is something that most people are not accustomed to, because they either want to be competitive to compete or see others as competition.

Working together can actually get more of the market together than working alone.

Being the Business Development executive at E-Space my role is to make sure that I engage partnerships with all our members and to make a connection with them. I see how we can work together and how E-Space can be a part of the journeys of not only our members but also the businesses that are under us out there.

The mission of my role is to engage myself in the journey of each of the entrepreneurs that come in and assist them in their journeys. I want to show and give them support and not to dictate them and giving that push to get them to where they need to be, because at the end of the day, their success is our success.

If I am able to help an entrepreneur get two shops open or even to just have more income flowing in for them, then that success will reflect on E-Space.

We are there to play a supporting role to each of these people’s businesses and in turn gaining the experience of understanding where each entrepreneurial mindset is, and how we can get them out of their comfort zones and engage in transformative and effective conversations.

My line of work deals with a lot of customers and getting myself involved in what they are doing and finding ways to partner up and help to elevate their businesses and more.

In my work capacity, I am usually the one that asks what gets people to feel inspired or gets them through their day, for myself personally, waking up to a brand new day is an opportunity to get up and go out to help people and impact them in a positive and influential way.

With all the negativity in the world, I want to be a beacon of hope reminding people that there is still good in the world and to help them as best as I can to aspire to achieving the full potential of their entrepreneurial goals.

Knowing that I have influenced someone or people for the better is my good deed done for the day.

#PEOPLEFOLLOWPEOPLE – If your able to influence someone in a positive manner that person may very well go and influence many others!