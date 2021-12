I will be doing my grade nine in 2022. I am proud of this achievement because it is a success for my family. I am the first born in a family of three and I want to set a good example for my siblings. I dream to one day become a pilot.

It has been a tough year for me because there were disruptions to our lesson schedules due to COVID-19, but I worked hard because I want to continue my studies into High School. I also aim to work hard in my studies in 2022.