Everyday People: Botha Asepa

She has been in Port Moresby since October 2020. It is her first time to be in the city and it is different from Popondetta, which is a small town with less people and activities.

Botha is privileged to be part of a Prayer team who hold prayer sessions inside the Morauta Haus, held weekly.

He education was interrupted in primary school level due to sickness. This made her to skip a grade twice and she didn’t make it to Grade 9, after completing Grade 8.

Her heart was shattered when she did not make it to high school, as any child would feel… She wondered why this happened, leaving her miserable.

Since she was a devoted Anglican, she kept serving the Church and had faith in herself that eventually gave her peace.

Sometime later through her uncle, who was a pastor of a COC church in the village, she was baptized including her family. They eventually joined the COC church at Aiga.

Her life took a turn when in 2017, Pastor Solomon from Agape Interdenominational Church visited her home church and told her he was getting rejected young people and was transforming their lives through Jesus Christ.

She wanted to be part of that change, so when she was invited and followed the ministry to Popondetta to attend a short Bible training.

Botha said it was because of God’s favour she was brought to Port Moresby as a church worker.

I want to encourage other young people who feel rejected by the education system that if you go to God, he will make a way for you.

I am happy doing God’s work and that’s what I want to do, but you can do anything if you are with Jesus. I never thought I would enter the Parliament House, but now I am in the same building as the Prime Minister, and also the Morauta Haus everyday.

God can make it possible for me, I believe He can make it for you too.