Everyday People: Barnabas Maha

Cricket is fun because you make a lot of friends. It’s nice to be around the boys and making friends.

What was played just for fun in backyards growing up is now something I am serious about.

It runs in the family. My father and my grandfather are my role models; they’re cricket players too.

Now prepping to leave for the World Cup in the West Indies, I am anticipating my debut performance.

It’s not my first time travelling overseas but my first World Cup tour. I’m a bit nervous but I’ll go out and do my best.

I just want to learn a lot; learn as much as I can from the World Cup experience.

One piece of advice I have taken to heart before I and the team depart for the West Indies is from the current Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis captain, Assad Vala. He said: “Go out there and enjoy yourselves; play your game and enjoy it.”

And from one cricket player to another, I also have well versed advice for young players who, like me, aspire to represent the country in cricket.

My advice is simply hard work and doing the small things right. Just push yourselves and work hard.

To get me in the right head space, I love listening to feel good songs before I take to the field.

My taste of music is different so I don’t have a set playlist. I just listen to some loud and happy feel good songs before my games.

Aside from cricket, I can knit…and one of the best items I’ve produced is a wool cap.

I am very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the PIH U19 Cricket PNG team to the West Indies.

A very big thank you to Cricket PNG for their hard work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

You know it’s a very tough time.

So my hats off to everybody at Cricket PNG.