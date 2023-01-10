Everyday People: Anna Kuka

Anna Grace Kuka she hails from Simbu and Jiwaka and loves to help people.

Kuka graduated with a Bachelor of Arts - Social Work in 2022. She was an intern with ChildFund PNG at that time, and now works as a permanent staff.

“My parents have been my inspiration ever since. I came from a broken family but my parents made sure my siblings and I never see any difference in that. My father would tell me that before I enjoy life on this earth, I must first serve. What better ways to serve than to give hope to the hopeless, to be a light in someone's darkest of days, to serve humanity. It's a great satisfaction for me to see someone saying thank you or showing appreciation after helping them in my line of work,” she stated.

She added that working in the space of Gender Based Violence in the organization, it is evident that violence and abuse-related issues is on the rise every day.

Kuka also has an eye for the fashion industry.

“Ever since primary (school) days, my friends would always tell me to be a runway girl because of my elegance and height. I would laugh it off but deep down I always found it fascinating. I joined Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in 2021 and 2022. It was an achievement for me as well. Not having the confidence, my support system (my friends) never doubted me to go for what I love and take on modeling as a hobby and a side hustle.

“I would like to see more chain breakers, for people to break away from the old stigma and break new grounds. To have positive changes in our society, there will still be challenges and setbacks but change doesn't come overnight. It starts within a family, a community, a tribe, province to the national level.

“To the young people of today, life may seem tough today, but that's life. Like the saying goes, if life gives you lemons, make a lemonade out of it. Keep doing what you do, keep pushing until you reach your goals! Through it all, remember to be kind to everyone, you never know what someone is going through, a smile can make someone's day,” she stated.