Everyday People: Angela Jack

Angela attended school in Sidea up to grade 6 and then she went on to the Technical Vocational School for Girls for another two years. After graduating last year she was brought to Port Moresby by one of the religious nuns, in March.

“The sisters brought me here to Moresby to work with them so I came here to learn how to bake. Here at Mary Help of Christians I do baking. I am still learning to bake cakes and other things. I have four brothers and three sisters living with our parents.”

Angela wants to learn everything about baking cakes and other stuff so that in future she can run her own baking business back home in Samarai.