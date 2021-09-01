Everyday People: Alphonse Rai’ava

He is one of the team leaders in the frontline advocacy team for the COVID-19 vaccine awareness program. His group has been doing very good advocacy work in the Port Moresby South settlement communities.

The National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCDPHA) have engaged Rai’ava and his group for COVID-19 vaccine rollout program in the communities. They are part of the Risk Communication & Community Engagement Team, which informs and educates the communities about the pandemic and benefits of vaccination and other health and hygiene messages.

“We have started awareness on Niupela Pasin before the COVID-19 vaccines had arrived. When the vaccines arrived I helped with presentations with my three other colleagues to all the business houses, private and government including schools, primary and secondary.

“Out of that we’ve seen that most of the essential workers are aware of the vaccine so now we have changed the strategy again to the need of the community, so starting last week we have been doing awareness starting at Gereka and coming down this way to 6-Mile areas.

“Leaflets are very important to get the message across.”

Alphonse said FHI 360 gives the team a monthly allowance after they have completed their awareness.