Everyday People: Alana Aisi

Alana began her make-up business around 2019 to 2020. It has been running successfully for 3 years now.

"I was never a fan of makeup. I actually thought it was hilarious but my curiosity for makeup began when I would watch my sisters and friends put on makeup for events or just for fun. I started watching tutorials online especially on YouTube and Instagram and began to put into practice what I'd learnt online. My first makeup products were given as a birthday gift from my sister Vivien; a makeup pallette and a brush set from Miss Papua. I would usually practice on my female friends and family members. My inspiration would be from the push that my sister Vivien gave by giving me my first makeup products and telling me to ‘give it a try'.

Alana has been able to operate on call and word of mouth. She has done a number of makeup gigs for friends and family and also for outside clients and groups, including wedding, graduation and parties.

“Some of the major challenges I have faced is being a student and trying to run a little make-up business. Also something challenging is when clients cancel at the last minute. It is frustrating because I don't charge a prepayment fee and I'm always willing to make time available for makeup. I prepare the night before make-up gigs and organize transport to venues so it gets frustrating when clients cancel out at the last minute or when they do not respond to my messages. Lastly, to restock on make-up products because make-up is expensive. To buy makeup for coloured women, you will have to purchase most of them overseas,” Alana shared.

“I think the greatest accomplishment is seeing how each of them look after the makeup is done. It's how they say that they love it or the shocking look others give them. I had a mother hug and thank me for doing a great job and a father get all teary asking what I'd done with his daughter to make her look this special. I think it's comments like that, that become my greatest accomplishments.”

Alana said she would like to master the art of make-up especially for different shades of skin tone. She believes makeup is meant for every one of every shade and to master the skill of perfecting make-up or all skin tones would be a dream come true.

“Make-up isn't about hiding behind your real skin tone. It's about adding a bit of sparkle to your already beautiful face. I've seen that people are critical to the idea for various reasons and mostly because at times we make the mistake of wearing the wrong shade. Make-up is a skill that is beyond just putting on a bit of colour to your face, to master it means that there needs to be a lot practice, learning and experience.

“I’m also inspired and amazed by all the current make-up artists who continue to give their best in providing the best make-up services in PNG.

“My makeup service is on hold at the moment due to personal reasons but I will be available soon,” said an optimistic Alana.