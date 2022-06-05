Everyday People

Latisha attained a Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management, she began her small business in 2018, and five years on her favourite hobby has turned into a fine business, where people want more of her delicious home baked cakes.

What inspired me to run this business was the interest I got from customers who loved the cream on the cake, no matter the cake type. So far, I have sold approximately 100 cakes and cupcakes for birthday parties, get together, reunions, weddings and others.

The challenges I have faced when running this business is shortage of ingredients, power outage and space.

From my time of business, one of my biggest accomplishment is sending cakes to other provinces, because they have tasted at a party and love it so much that they bring back to their home provinces.

My dream moving forward is to have a small bakery space and expand to my home province in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and to the New Ireland Province.