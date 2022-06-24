Everyday People – Kelly Taki

He is a young man of action and has headed the implementation of activities for the opening of major infrastructures at his school this year.

Taki completed his primary schooling at his village of Karawari in Angoram in 2018. Passing his exams, he was selected to attend Bob Pence Technical High school in Kusambuk, Kubalia to do grade 9 in 2019.

He left home and moved to another district, where he stayed with friends and attended school at Bob Pence as a day student.

After completing Grade 10 in 2020, Taki was selected to do Grades 11-12 at Kubalia Secondary School in 2021. Beginning of this year, he was chosen as head boy, because of his leadership skills.

“My mother and father are still alive and are in the village. We are six of us in the family, four boys and two girls.

“After this year I’m thinking of two options. First, I choose to enter one of the higher institutions like Unitech. I am interested in any social science course. If there is any social science course, they are offering. My other option is to join either the Police or Defence Force.”

Taki aspires for more but his dream is to be a politician one day.