Duncan Hanaia, 28 years loyal

Duncan says by December 7th 2022, he will have served the company for 29 years.

Duncan and colleague Gill Hara, today (Tuesday 2 August) were given the privilege of cutting the ribbon of the newly refurbished Hides Compound at Badili, together with SP Managing Director Ed Weggemans.

As Duncan stood, in the newly renovated one-bedroom complex of the place he once called home for 20 years with his wife and children, Duncan said he was quite happy.

The Admin Driver says he hopes he will be eligible to move into the same unit.

Duncan and his family currently reside in Koki. Since he last stood in that unit, a lot has changed for him as he recalls two of his five children who have passed.

Commenting on the newly refurbished housing facility, Duncan said, “I really appreciate it, the management of SP Brewery for renovating this whole compound and I’m very happy to come back here and stay in a new environment.”