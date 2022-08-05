DAVID CHEE – BE THE BEST YOU

Being a part of this talented group of guys, we all bring to the table our own taste and style of dance, but for myself personally, I wouldn’t say I have a particular style of dance but more so trying to improve on all I can learn of the different genres around.

I find myself to be an eclectic kind of a guy, when it comes to dancing and as it has been my centre, I try to brush up on the various dance routines.

In every crew there is always that moment that hypes the crowd with screams of excitement of being entertained and for us. I believe it is in the energy we deliver through our choreography and how each move is meant from the heart.

It is in moments like this that we give it our all without a doubt, just our heart and soul bringing to life what we do best.

There was a time we did a collaboration that had us incorporate our traditional backgrounds and I admit it was refreshing to go back to our roots and that of other cultures representing Papua New Guinea through song and dance.

I have been dancing for as long as I can remember and after a while it petered out as I went into another passion of mine in art with drawing and painting, but before too long, I got straight back into dancing, my true passion.

In my life, I have had my share of crews that I stepped with and I am grateful for that, but I am a changed person with positive growth personally and physically. Joining this new band of brothers has been a blessing from day one.

The perks of being a dancer in general inspires oneself when you see younger children look up to you and have them feel encouraged.

I believe the dance sport we passionately work hard to develop could be a game changer in our country and kids out there, who are eager for change and something to believe in.

My encouragement to the young ones is to be grateful and respectful to those that do right and keep faith in making your dreams a reality.