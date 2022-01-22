Daniel Baul: Tolai Speedster Aims at Setting National Record

Daniel comes from Napapar Village in East New Britain. He got into athletics after a friend invited him for a training session at the Sir John Guise Stadium. After that fateful day, Daniel is now one of PNG’s top sprinters.

He joined the Southern Stars athletics club in 2017 under the mentorship of Coach Naomi Pollum. After an impressive performance in the 2018 PNG Air National Track and Field Championships in Port Moresby, Daniel was scouted by PNG Athletics Federation to join the development camp in Goroka. In 2019 he made his first international debut at the World Relays in Japan and the Thailand Open Championships. He also attended the Oceania Championships in Gold Coast and the South Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, that same year, claiming gold in the 400m hurdles and silver in the 400m.

He said the World Relays was an eye-opener for him seeing all the top elite athletes from different countries compete. This motivated him and built his determination and capabilities in making the Commonwealth Games.

During the Pacific Games in Samoa he had an incredible experience on track conversing with Steven Solomon, Australia’s elite hurdler. “At your age (23), you are running a very good time, and in a few years, you will run faster times.” This motivated Daniel to focus on world-class meets.

His inspiration always came from his parents and siblings who always supported and motivated him to be a better person in life and in athletics. Daniel specializes in the 400m, 400m hurdles, 200m and the 110m hurdles.

At the 2021 PNG Air National Track & Field National Championships in Kimbe, West New Britain, Daniel bagged gold in the 400m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 200m, and also ran a personal best of 47.1s in the 400m, joining PNG sprinting legends Subul Babo and Baobo Duaba-Neuendorf on the list of all time best.

The Tolai native is determined on setting new PBs and is aiming at setting new national records. He is now looking forward for the 2022 athletics competitions which include the Mini Pacific Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas. He is currently training under the Southern Stars Athletics Club.

Off the track and field setting, Daniel has a good sense of humour and enjoys making people laugh.