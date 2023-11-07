Colette Modagai: An educator's inspiring journey

This policy aims to assess the quality of the curriculum and its impact on student learning and achievement, emphasizing the importance of education for a brighter future.

Colette's journey is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of education. Born and raised in a small village in the Trobriand Islands of Milne Bay Province. She overcame humble beginnings as the daughter of subsistence farmers. Driven by her determination to secure better opportunities, she excelled in school, never missing a day.

After completing high school, she faced initial setbacks in her quest for a university degree but persevered, eventually becoming a teacher. Colette continued to advance her education while working, earning a Bachelor of Arts and later a Master of Education in Japan.

Throughout her career at the NDoE, Colette climbed the ranks, taking on roles that focused on improving education and teacher development. She worked tirelessly to create professional development opportunities for educators and became a role model for female leaders in the education sector.

Colette recognizes that women face unique challenges in leadership roles, including cultural and systemic obstacles, but she remains committed to supporting the next generation of female leaders.

Today, Colette is leading the effort to shape the National Assessment and Reporting Policy, a crucial step in evaluating the curriculum's effectiveness in enhancing student learning and achievement.

Her story underscores the vital role of education in creating opportunities, and she encourages women to pursue education and professional development to break barriers and reach their full potential.

Colette's work, supported by the Australian Government, is a beacon of hope for a brighter future through education.