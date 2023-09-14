Borone Isana serving PNG with diginity

Borone Isana is one Papua New Guinean who saw the birth of this country and is proud to have contributed to its development over the years.

There is never a dull day at the Newcrest country office in Port Moresby, when 70-year old senior employee, Isana is around.

Isana, from Djaul Island and New Hanover (also called Lavongai), in New Ireland Province is a father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and mentor to many; not just to his family but also within Newcrest and other public and private sector organisations across Papua New Guinea.

This year marks 21 years of Isana celebrating PNG’s Independence anniversary with colleagues at Newcrest, a milestone he humbly describes as ‘only possible with the grace of God’.

Before joining Lihir gold operations, Isana dedicated 30 years of service in the public sector. In the 1970s, Isana worked in the district headquarters in New Ireland, Gulf and East New Britain as a district clerk. He was responsible for general administration specifically in managing funds, supervising clerical staff and managing government marine fleet.

Two years after PNG became independent, Isana took up his first managerial role in the Bureau of Management Services and served for nine years in East New Britain, West Sepik and New Ireland. In this role, he provided advice mainly on financial matters, among other key responsibilities.

His journey in the 1980s and 1990s landed him several roles such as the executive officer to the Secretary of the Department of Justice, finance advisor with the Western Highlands Provincial Government, acting senior projects officer with Department of Finance, first secretary to the Minister for Housing, Environment and Conservation, and senior projects officer with the Prime Minister’s Department.

Isana’s journey in the mining industry began in the early 2000s when he joined Lihir gold mining operation in various government relations roles, bringing vast experience from the public sector. He is among a few other long-service staff members who continue to contribute and support Lihir gold mine since the early days of operation.

Lihir’s first gold pour was in 1997 when the operation was under Lihir Management Company. In 2005, Lihir Gold Limited (LGL) took full ownership of Lihir gold mining operation and five years later, Newcrest Mining acquired the Lihir operation as a result of the merger between Newcrest and LGL.

In his current role with Newcrest as government relations strategic advisor, Isana provides guidance and leads in building and maintaining good government, corporate and cultural engagements with the government and host communities.

“There are many good things to hope for and more opportunities to seize for our beloved country,” he said.

“My father was a man of faith and taught me to always serve this country with honesty, integrity and humility; these are values that have guided me through the past years and will continue to do so as we progress further as a nation,” said Isana.

Isana’s humble nature and courteous personality also makes him a great coach and mentor to young colleagues at Newcrest PNG, always empowering them with knowledge and skills attained over the years.

Newcrest PNG’s Government Liaison Specialist, Megan Kinowin, who has worked alongside Isana for over a decade, said Isana’s belief and confidence in her has inspired and empowered her to be her best self at work every day.

“When I think of Mr Isana, I think of a quote by John C, Maxwell – ‘A leader is great, not because of his or her power, but because of his or her ability to empower others’.

“His encouragement on the importance of relationships, having the right attitude, seeing the big picture yet paying attention to the little things are words he often speaks of. What I’ve seen demonstrated through the years is his dedication and sacrifice as a citizen of this great nation and as also as part of the Newcrest family – not for fame or praise. He does

his job with great leadership and humility – a true New Irelander and Papua New Guinean,” added Kinowin.