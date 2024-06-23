Bonnie's conservation journey abroad

Meet 31-year-old Bonnie Bilson, a dedicated member of the Wildlife Department at Port Moresby Nature Park. Hailing from East New Britain. Bonnie is known for her friendly demeanor and diligent work ethic, particularly in her role with birds.

Recently, Bonnie embarked on a transformative journey to Perth for a pivotal three-day conference. This gathering brought together zookeepers from across Australia and New Zealand, alongside representatives from various Australian governmental bodies. The central theme of the conference, "Evolving Role of Zookeepers in a Changing World of Climate Change," resonated deeply with Bonnie.

"The trip was both nerve-wracking and exhilarating for me, marking my first solo international travel," Bonnie shared. The conference provided a platform for zookeepers to explore adaptive strategies in light of climate change's impact on animal welfare. For Bonnie, it was an invaluable opportunity to network, learn from peers, and reaffirm the significance of her work.

Bonnie seized the chance to present on the Crowned Pigeon, a species native to New Guinea facing threats such as hunting, wildlife trade, and habitat loss, as classified by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Her presentation spotlighted the conservation efforts and educational initiatives undertaken by Port Moresby Nature Park since 2017.

"I wanted to highlight our efforts in breeding programs and educational outreach aimed at protecting the Crowned Pigeon," Bonnie explained passionately. Her presentation not only underscored the park's commitment to conservation but also underscored the importance of global cooperation in wildlife preservation.

The conference proved to be a transformative experience for Bonnie, enhancing her public speaking skills and bolstering her confidence in advocating for wildlife conservation. "Connecting with fellow zookeepers has been invaluable, fostering a supportive network where knowledge exchange and collaboration flourish," Bonnie noted.

Grateful for the exposure and newfound insights, Bonnie now feels more empowered in her role. Her weekends are spent engaging with park visitors, where she imparts her knowledge during keeper talks, aiming to inspire the next generation of conservationists.