Black Orchid’s Delight Blossoms in BL30 Program

As the second participant in Lily Magazine's BL30 program for this year, Shonaye's enterprise has flourished through the 30-Day Business Launch Challenge.

Black Orchid’s Delight stands out for its unique use of locally grown tapioca, creating a variety of nutritious products with a special focus on cassava. This versatile vegetable is transformed into an array of baked goods and other long-lasting, affordable products, showcasing the potential of local produce.

The business offers a range of products, including Baked Goods and Cassava Goods.

Additionally, Black Orchid’s Delight caters to events such as birthdays and graduations. Their clientele includes the Kerema Open Office and the PNG Teachers Association, which played a significant role in funding Shonaye’s education.

Looking ahead, Black Orchid’s Delight has set ambitious goals. The company plans to collaborate with local supermarkets to distribute its products more widely and expand its business reach.

Additionally, Black Orchid’s Delight aims to develop customer loyalty programs to reward its regular patrons. With these steps, the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the market and enhance customer satisfaction.

Shonaye Leslie’s venture is a testament to how passion and hard work can transform a dream into a thriving business, supporting the local community and promoting healthy living.