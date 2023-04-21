Benjamin Pangio

Living with disability, Benjamin has refused to let his circumstances hold him back and has pursued his education and career with passion and dedication.

"l was born a healthy baby. However, at the age of 6, I was down with a fever and an injection infection that restricted me from walking. That is what caused me to be this way, confined to using crutches," explained Benjamin.

He is currently the Procurement and Logistics Officer at the National Airports Corporation, a position he has worked hard to attain despite the challenges he faces.

Born in Apenda village, Pangia, in the Southern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea, Benjamin was raised by parents who were subsistence farmers and missionaries.

From an early age, Benjamin had a positive outlook of life and believed that every person has something valuable to offer.

Pangio has a Bachelor in Business with an Accounting Major from La Trobe University in Melbourne Australia supported by the Australia Awards Scholarship Program in 2018.

Before joining NAC, Benjamin was employed by Curtain Brothers Ltd as a Graduate Accountant under the organisation's Graduate Development Program (GDP). It was until the COVID-19 pandemic that Benjamin was among the hundreds nationwide that were asked to be laid off work. Benjamin was forced to return to his home province.

"Two years later, a stranger throws a newspaper along the road to my village that he bought from Mt. Hagen. As I opened the newspaper, I was looking right at a Job Advertisement requiring 3 x Accounts Payable Officer, and without hesitation, I sent in my application. I received a call from NAC HR soon after, scheduling an interview on May 05th 2021. I travelled to Port Moresby for the interview, and soon after that, I was offered the job," Benjamin recalled.

He commenced employment as Accounts Payable Officer with the National Airports Corporation on June 15th 2021 and was promoted to Procurement & Logistics Officer on April 25th 2022.

"As a Procurement & Logistics Officer, it is my role and responsibility to monitor the progress of claims on the organisation's financial system to printing out Purchase Order (PO) copies for each claim raised whilst strictly observing the organisation's set procurement and logistics compliance check to maintain workflow visibility and stability of the claims," explained Benjamin.

Pangio further explained, "Compliance checks are important in the organisation as they ensure that systems and processes are followed and complied with to maintain good governance. Claims can either be approved or rejected based on our pre-assessment or pre-compliance checks to ensure the maintenance of essential financial functions for the good of the company and all stakeholders."

"NAC is an excellent organisation, and so are the people employed by this great organisation. I am treated fairly and respected at work as a professional by my coworkers, which is one thing, I am grateful for."

When asked about any challenges at work, Benjamin replied, "Accessing my workstation at work is not much of a struggle as I come from a rocky, rugged and mountainous place, so I have learnt to master mobility at a given location and condition."

As a fervent believer in education, this is Benjamin's encouragement, "Despite who you are, where you are from, what you possess, able or disabled, black, brown or white, education is the key to unlocking the future."

"As a person with a disability, I am a firm believer in education because enhancing skills and knowledge increases the productivity of an individual, the organisation and country.

"Yes, there are always challenges and obstacles that each individual encounter each day in their life but treat this as a push factor and work hard on what is essential,” he said.

Benjamin looks forward to reaching his second Anniversary in the aviation industry in June this year.

The management and staff of NAC acknowledge and appreciate Benjamin Pangio's continued service to the organisation and the Aviation Industry.

NAC says they strive to promote equal opportunity within their workforce as they believe that diversity and inclusion contribute to the overall successes of the organisation.