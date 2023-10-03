Acanufa is SPB marketing manager

In a statement, SPB says, “This strategic move reflects SP Brewery's commitment to developing our local talent.

“Lawrence Acanufa brings a wealth of marketing expertise and a deep understanding of the local market having previously held leadership and innovation roles within the company.”

Ed Weggemans, SP Brewery's Managing Director says, "We are delighted to welcome Lawrence Acanufa to our team as the first Papa New Guinean Marketing Manager. His appointment underscores our dedication to embracing local talent.”

Lawrence Acanufa expressed excitement about his new role saying, "It's been a great journey so far and I want to take the opportunity to thank the SP Brewery family, particularly the management team who placed their belief in me and have also guided me to get here. I’m a big believer in people development and SPB has given me the opportunities to succeed with their leadership and talent development courses. I hope I can achieve beyond expectations for a company I believe in and of course achieve for my family. I look forward to the journey ahead."