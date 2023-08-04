23 year old lands job as chef

Ms Pius comes from Tikai Village in the Siwai District of South Bougainville.



She completed the theory component of her Certificate II in Commercial Cookery training at BTC in 2022. The Cert II requires the completion of on-the-job (OJT) training which is currently unavailable in Bougainville.



Thanks to Australian support, Ms Pius and 30 other BTC graduates were able to undertake a month of OJT in Port Moresby.

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition coordinated travels, accommodation, pastoral care and connected the students with industries for internship places.



The four weeks of work experience with Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Port Moresby helped Pius develop her commercial cookery skills to levels that superseded her own expectations.



“My one-month OJT has taught me so many amazing skills and had a positive impact on my communication and time management skills. It has boosted my self-confidence and helped me to think creatively, and communicate confidently,” says Ms Pius.



The OJT gave her the opportunity to work and acquire pastry skills such as pizza making, and preparing sauces and salads from various chefs.



“In a fast-paced working environment such as the commercial kitchen at Holiday Inn Express Hotel, I have learned to work according to the demand and the time schedule,” Ms Pius added.



Due to her outstanding performance during her training at the Hotel, Holiday Inn has offered her a permanent role as Commercial Cookery Chef.



In a statement, APTC thanked its industry partners for supporting students with their one month of training.