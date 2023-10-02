Will Smith explores PNG’s hidden beauty

Smith's mission is to film a documentary for National Geographic titled "Welcome to Earth," delving into PNG's breathtaking natural landscapes and rich cultural tapestry.

Leading a formidable team of 60, Smith will traverse three distinct locations within PNG: Tavuvur in East New Britain, Tens Island in the St Matthias group of islands, and Kavieng in New Ireland province. The month-long expedition aims to encapsulate the unique and diverse landscapes, as well as the rich cultures that define Papua New Guinea.

Smith's visit marks the inaugural occasion a Hollywood luminary of his stature has chosen PNG for a major project, catapulting the nation into the spotlight. This endeavour is poised to be a game-changer for the PNG tourism industry, promising to showcase the country's beauty and potential to a global audience of eager travellers.

Beyond the visual feast of natural splendours, Papua New Guinea boasts a cultural mosaic with over 800 languages and cultures, securing its position as one of the most linguistically and culturally diverse nations globally.

Smith's documentary is primed to serve as a captivating window into the unique and fascinating culture of PNG, sharing its stories with a worldwide audience.

This cinematic foray not only amplifies Papua New Guinea's allure as a tourist destination but also signals its growing significance on the world stage.

Will Smith's presence in Papua New Guinea extends beyond the lens; it serves as a testament to the multifaceted appeal of the country, weaving together its natural wonders, rich cultural heritage, and burgeoning global significance.

"Welcome to Earth" not only promises a visual feast but positions PNG as a key player in the global narrative of exploration and discovery.