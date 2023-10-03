Way forward for Madang art

Robert’s trip down to Darwin was made possible through National Cultural Commission’s (NCC) MOU partnership with Paradise Pallet. Paradise Pallet is an organization owned by an Australian, Don Wotton, who promotes PNG arts down south, after spending years in Papua New Guinea.

Since 2017, Paradise Pallet has had numerous exhibitions in Australia from PNG artists through the NCC.

This year, they have ventured into conducting road shows in various parts of Australia to sell local art. The 1st road show was done in Cairns at the Tanks Gallery where three artists from PNG attended to exhibit their art.

The 2nd exhibition was held in Darwin where Robert and another artist, Morgan Lavapo, attended. They were fortunate to join the Street Festival as it coincided with the exhibition enabling them, for the first time, to put PNG art as a mural on the walls on one of the buildings.

It was a dream come true for Robert as he got to rub shoulders with other big-name international artists as well as learn a few tricks from them.

“You know, I follow these artists on Instagram and I am familiar with their type of artwork, but actually seeing them and working alongside them, is another experience all together. It was a great experience,” Robert said.

His group, the Madang Arts Maniac is more voluntary than money making. He started the group in 2018 but it dwindled as COVID19 took over, and has remained idle since then.

Now, with his comeback, he plans on formally registering and getting interested artists to register with him in order to generate income from it.

He is also serious in getting the exposure needed in order to drive his agenda.

Despite the negativity the Madang Province has emitted in the past years, this is one of the good things that the Province could be proud of. Robert relates to many of the talented artists of Madang who have over the years promoted the province with the likes of Larry Santana, Taba Silau, the late Marlon Kolinad to name a few.

After going out and learning the different art work seen from the local market, to the gallery market, then from the gallery to other places, he is driven to encourage youths to engage in arts in order to find more opportunities out of the country.

Robert’s biggest hope is that the NCC could come up with different programs to enable more raw talents to surface, in promoting art in Madang.

For now, he is a regular art seller, along with his group, who can be seen daily in front of the Madang Resort Hotel with their paintings and artefacts.