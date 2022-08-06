Wansquad Jets Off For World Competition

They left at 6 this morning traveling via Brisbane, Australia for an 8 hour layover before heading to the States for the next two weeks.

PNG’s professional dance crew travelled out this morning beginning their journey to the HIP HIP Worlds International Dance Competition in the United States of America.

Manager Pyan Ng said from day one the boys showed they had the talent, potential and heart for the sport and coming from humble beginnings, dedication and sacrifice the boys have come a long way to compete once again at an international competition.

“The next two weeks we are expecting a lot of training, a lot of sweat and just a lot of nerves going against the world and competing for the first time in the last two years. It’s good to be back and I think we’re ready and confident this year.”

The team will be competing against 200 dance crews from over 38 countries and it is only right to say the nerves have kicked in but with confidence still intact.

“We are so excited, two years and we’re really excited to go back and give our best!”

Henao Nadile, mother of WANSQUAD HIP HOP RNB Dancer Lloyd Nadile, was proud of how far the crew has come in their dance sport career and was especially happy for her son’s achievements.

“We feel so happy and it’s wonderful to see them take part in an international championship, and for him to be with WANSQUAD its overwhelming for us. He has gained much experience and has become more open and confident,” Mrs Nadile said.

The crew was decked with a new gear for their journey courtesy of their sponsor Mountain Dew.

“Mountain Dew has been a great help towards WANSQUAD, I think the best sponsorship we’ve had so far, very accommodating, supportive. It’s not just for WANSQUAD, I know their dreams and vision for this sponsorship is a lot more than just WANSQUAD. I know it’s going to be moving out to the Pacific, the community, the sport and I think PNG should be excited to what Mountain Dew has planned in the future,” said Pyan Ng.