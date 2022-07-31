WANSQUAD – Ready For the World

This determined and enthusiastic band of brothers sponsored by Mountain Dew are part of more than just a dance sport but are the TOP GUN in breaking a sweat to a variety of genres bringing inspiration to the young ones across the nation’s capital and the country over.

WANSQUAD Manager and professional dancer, Pyan Ng said since their big hit of events in 2019 having made it to 10th place in the US but came home strong winning gold in another international Comp, they are determined to give it their all at the World’s Competition.

“2019 was definitely an experience I think we all won’t forget especially NZ winning the South Pacific Championships was just amazing for the boys first trip, first international competition and to come home with the gold was amazing. The going to the USA was definitely an experience that the boys could say was tough.

“We went up against the world champions, best in the world, best in all countries and to be able to come 10th on top of 55 countries just astonishing I guess. Experience and knowledge comes a long way but I think heart and talent still helps as well.”

“With us preparing for 2022 Hip Hop International Championships has been a lot different now that the boys have experience, now they know what to look out for, what to expect and they’ve got a bit of a name.

“The dancing, there’s a bit of pressure. So we’re definitely going for the top, definitely going more prepared more confident and a lot more faith then back in 2019.”

The crew travel out on 6th August.