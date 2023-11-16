Wameblood concert a success

The event was part of Yawari's latest project with the Foe Association to build a double-story classroom for Tanuga Community School in Nipa, Kutubu, Southern Highlands Province. The project has attracted the interest of several business houses.

Themed "Making sure no child is left behind," the purpose of the concert was to raise funds to tackle overcrowding at Tanuga Community School and ensure that every child receives quality education.

Notable names in the PNG music industry performed at the concert in the likes of Kronos and Jnr Kronos, Mereani Masani, Didi Maru, Mel Maninga Kuri and others. The concert successfully met its financial target.

"The concert was very successful. I didn't think that we'd have so many people showing up. We were struggling at the beginning to sell tickets and tables, but in the last hour, a lot of people showed interest. The event itself was very successful, and the artists delivered amazing performances. Now, we will put all the figures together from the funds raised and hold a cheque presentation to Atlas Steel to kick start the fabrication of materials for the 4-in-1 double-story building for Tanuga," said an elated Johnny Yawari.