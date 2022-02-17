US conservative satirist dies at 74

He defied the leftward trend of American humour - particularly the "gonzo" style of irreverent journalism popularised by writers like Hunter S Thompson - by offering a more conservative, but equally cutting and iconoclastic, critique of the nation's culture and politics.

He wrote over 20 books, including two best-sellers, A Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance.

A member of the Baby Boom generation, he first debuted on the national stage as editor of the storied humour magazine National Lampoon in the 1970s.

O'Rourke went on to work as a freelancer for Atlantic Monthly, Esquire and Vanity Fair, and serve as foreign-affairs desk chief for Rolling Stone.

"How many unsuspecting Bruce Springsteen fans had been spared a life of brain-dead liberalism by his foreign dispatches and mockery of left-wing pieties?" David Harsanyi writes of O'Rourke in the conservative National Review.

O'Rourke's rapier wit frequently cut across the US political divide. Although he was a conservative with a libertarian bent, his humour was not solely the province of the right.