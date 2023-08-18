UPNG, PNGFDW collaborate in fashion fest

The festival will showcase the work of 13 designers, brought to the runway by 70 models. The event takes place this Saturday 19 August, 2023, at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

The theme ‘Fashion for Peace’ aims to highlight challenges faced by students and how the fashion industry can be able to act as a bridge between exploring PNG raw talent and sustaining lives.

The vision of the festival is to develop a thriving and progressive creative economy in PNG, while its mission is to create an ecosystem that fosters the growth of Culture and Creative Industries, support creative entrepreneurs, engage suppliers, and recognize industry players.

PNG Fashion and Design Week Founder Janet Sios said every year they run this event to create awareness and advocacy on the importance of the industry.

She said the objective of collaborating with students from UPNG, is to provide a learning platform on the importance of art and culture in PNG, and embrace it.

“We want to ensure that by partnering with the students we aim to create something that could be used as a mechanism for Papua New Guineas to appreciate, learn, inspire, aspire and be heard,” she said.

Dr Philemon Yalamu, Deputy Dean for School of Humanities and Social Sciences, said UPNG is participating in the event in an effort to provide leadership, guidance and structure so that there is a strategic approach to the fashion platform.

Enoch Nalong, is the only male designer in this year’s festival. He is giving all the female designers a run for their money.