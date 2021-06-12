TVWAN to broadcast virtual runway

PNGFDW director and founder, Janet Sios, said the fashion industry has grown over the last five years since the organisation was established.

Sios thanked Digicel PNG’s TVWAN for collaborating with PNG’s fashion industry and expressed the need for more exposure for local talent.

Digicel TV will broadcast the virtual runway through its television network across the country.

Sios said it is a chance for the rest of the Pacific to see what Papua New Guinea has to offer in terms of creativity and talent in the industry.

Senior vice president and chief sales officer, Lorna McPherson, said: “On behalf of Digicel and also TVWAN, we are very excited to be the broadcasting partner for the fashion shows.”

McPherson further stated that Digicel believes in encouraging local talent in the country, and supports the entrepreneurial spirits among Papua New Guineans.

“The sponsorship means that we will give 60 minutes of broadcast time to the runway show and that will allow also customers to see local content, local talent as well, very important for Papua New Guinea that content is developed here in the country. And that it means something and it’s relative to people right across PNG.”

The virtual runway will highlight design pieces from 14 designers; many of whom are well known, and seven emerging designers that have been trained through the PNGFDW training workshops over the last three years.

PNGFDW was established in 2016 with training workshops and runways supported by the organisation’s many supporters and partners.