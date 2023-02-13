Theatrical event coming soon

The is a collaboration between the company, playwright and director Andrew Kuliniasi, and Art Activism PNG.

The event aims to address social issues through performance art and features three plays written by PNG's leading playwright, Andrew Kuliniasi, including “Letters From Bradley," which explores the struggles of two men as they navigate the complexities of violent behavior.

The event will feature Art Activism PNG performances before each show and panel discussions during the Saturday matinees to engage audiences and provide professional insights on how to make a positive impact on the subjects covered in the performances.

This amazing and educational event will take place at the Moresby Arts Theatre and tickets are available for purchase on the Ticket Bilum app, with physical sales starting soon.

For more information, followers are encouraged to follow Focus Marketing Solutions PNG on Facebook and Instagram or contact the team by phone or email.