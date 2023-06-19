Temporary ban on Jayrex songs

In a notice issued to all radio and television stations, nightclubs and bars, Chief Censor, Jim Abani, said the New Ireland artist, Jason Suisui, popularly known as Jayrex, composed publications (songs) causing emotional and psychological issues to a person, or certain class of persons, to or for whom, it is published or intended to be published.

The directive has been issued under section 17(2) and section 18(1) (b) (d) (e) and 18(2) of the Classification of Publication (Censorship) Act 1989.

“You are hereby informed to take immediate action and cease the artist’s songs from being broadcasted, displayed or exhibited in any stated operations forthwith.

“Legal action will be taken for breaching this ban.”

The chief censor said enforcement and compliance officers will be conducting inspections of all stated operations to ensure compliance.